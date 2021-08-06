Menu

Health

COVID-19: N.S. reports single new case as state of emergency renewed again

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 12:04 pm
View image in full screen
THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

Nova Scotia reported one new case of COVID-19 on Friday and three recoveries.

The single case is in Central Zone and is related to travel.

As of Friday, Nova Scotia has 13 active cases of COVID-19. Of those, one person is in ICU.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority’s labs completed 3,494 tests on Thursday.

According to the province, there were 3,938 tests administered between July 30 and Aug. 6 at the rapid-testing pop-up sites in Halifax, Dartmouth, Cole Harbour, St. Margarets Bay, Lunenburg, Baddeck and Brooklyn, Hants Co.

As of Thursday, 1,387,232 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered. Of those, 643,507 Nova Scotians have received their second dose.

The province said it’s renewing the state of emergency to “ensure safety measures and other important actions can continue.”

The order will take effect at noon, Sunday, Aug. 8, and extend to noon, Sunday, Aug. 22, unless government terminates or extends it.

Nova Scotia Health launches resource for those recovering from COVID-19
