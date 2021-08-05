COVID-19: N.S. reporting 4 new cases, no recoveries

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 and no recoveries on Thursday.

All of the new cases are in Central Zone and are related to travel.

This brings the province’s number of active cases to 15. Of those, one person is in hospital in ICU.

According to the data dashboard, 76.5 per cent of Nova Scotians have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 65.6 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Dr. Robert Strang, chief medical officer of health, will be providing an update to reporters later this afternoon.

Meanwhile, neighbouring New Brunswick recorded 13 new cases on Thursday, with most in the Moncton region.

Nova Scotia’s Department of Health told Global News yesterday it continues to “closely monitor the COVID-19 epidemiology of neighbouring provinces, including New Brunswick, and are aware of a recent cluster of cases in Moncton.”

