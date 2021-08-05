COVID-19: New Brunswick confirms 13 new cases, majority in Moncton

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are nine new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region). Eight of the nine cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Two cases are reported in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and another two in Zone 7 (Miramichi region). These cases are under investigation, said the province.

“Vaccination is the best protection and with recent number of COVID-19 cases, the value of being completely vaccinated becomes more clear every day,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“Fully 68 of our 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases since July 1, which is 88 per cent, were not fully immunized,” added Russell.

As of Thursday, 68.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 82.5 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

1:54 Amherst, N.S. has mixed feelings about neighbouring New Brunswick’s COVID-19 cases Amherst, N.S. has mixed feelings about neighbouring New Brunswick’s COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,409. Since Wednesday, there have been three new recoveries for a total of 2,311 recoveries.

There have been 46 deaths and the number of active cases is 51. No one is hospitalized in New Brunswick.

A total of 1,103 tests were conducted the day before for a total of 384,250.