SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: New Brunswick confirms 13 new cases, majority in Moncton

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 12:24 pm
A discarded surgical mask in a park in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday July 20, 2021. View image in full screen
A discarded surgical mask in a park in Kingston, Ontario on Tuesday July 20, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

New Brunswick reported 13 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

There are nine new cases in Zone 1 (Moncton region). Eight of the nine cases are under investigation and one case is a contact of a previously confirmed case.

Two cases are reported in Zone 6 (Bathurst region) and another two in Zone 7 (Miramichi region). These cases are under investigation, said the province.

READ MORE: New Brunswick parents, teachers hope for in-person school year

“Vaccination is the best protection and with recent number of COVID-19 cases, the value of being completely vaccinated becomes more clear every day,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health, in a news release.

“Fully 68 of our 77 confirmed COVID-19 cases since July 1, which is 88 per cent, were not fully immunized,” added Russell.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

As of Thursday, 68.6 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and older are fully vaccinated and 82.5 per cent have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Click to play video: 'Amherst, N.S. has mixed feelings about neighbouring New Brunswick’s COVID-19 cases' Amherst, N.S. has mixed feelings about neighbouring New Brunswick’s COVID-19 cases
Amherst, N.S. has mixed feelings about neighbouring New Brunswick’s COVID-19 cases

The number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,409. Since Wednesday, there have been three new recoveries for a total of 2,311 recoveries.

There have been 46 deaths and the number of active cases is 51. No one is hospitalized in New Brunswick.

A total of 1,103 tests were conducted the day before for a total of 384,250.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcoronavirus news tagcovid-19 news tagcoronavirus update tagcovid-19 canada tagCanada Coronavirus tagCOVID tagCoronavirus Cases tagCoronavirus In Canada tagCOVID New Brunswick tagNew cases NB tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers