Canada

Surrey RCMP’s top cop says it’s too early to discuss deployment of new Surrey Police officers

By Janet Brown Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 11:27 am
The city unveiled what a Surrey police cruiser might look like. View image in full screen
The city unveiled what a Surrey police cruiser might look like. Chris Allard/Global News

Surrey RCMP’s top cop says a lot still has to be figured out between the city’s new police force and the RCMP before 50 or so officers from the Surrey Police Service hit the streets.

Earlier this week the new Surrey Police Service (SPS) announced plans to have the first boots on the ground by the end of November.

Surrey Police Service prepares to put officers on the ground
Surrey Police Service prepares to put officers on the ground

SPS Chief Norm Lipinski said the actual model hasn’t been figured out yet but would likely start out with about 40 officers on the ground and 10 in the investigative bureau working alongside members of the Surrey RCMP.

Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge Brian Edwards says it’s premature to discuss deployment models.

Read more: First Surrey Police Service officers to be deployed by end of November

“That level of detail still needs to be worked out as part of this initial plan and what the circumstances around that will look like,” he said.

Edwards said working groups are looking at numerous aspects of transition and a deployment model is one of them.

Petition calls for referendum on Surrey policing change
Petition calls for referendum on Surrey policing change – Jun 18, 2021

Edwards said the transition is taking a toll on his officers.

“It does create anxiety to our members because they have families they rely on these jobs and like everyone wants to know exactly what their working conditions are going to be,” he said.

It’s unclear how many Surrey Mounties have moved over to the Surrey Police Service.

