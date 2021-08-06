Surrey RCMP’s top cop says it’s too early to discuss deployment of new Surrey Police officers

Send this page to someone via email

Surrey RCMP’s top cop says a lot still has to be figured out between the city’s new police force and the RCMP before 50 or so officers from the Surrey Police Service hit the streets.

Earlier this week the new Surrey Police Service (SPS) announced plans to have the first boots on the ground by the end of November.

SPS Chief Norm Lipinski said the actual model hasn’t been figured out yet but would likely start out with about 40 officers on the ground and 10 in the investigative bureau working alongside members of the Surrey RCMP.

Surrey RCMP Officer in Charge Brian Edwards says it’s premature to discuss deployment models.

“That level of detail still needs to be worked out as part of this initial plan and what the circumstances around that will look like,” he said.

Edwards said working groups are looking at numerous aspects of transition and a deployment model is one of them.

Edwards said the transition is taking a toll on his officers.

“It does create anxiety to our members because they have families they rely on these jobs and like everyone wants to know exactly what their working conditions are going to be,” he said.

It’s unclear how many Surrey Mounties have moved over to the Surrey Police Service.