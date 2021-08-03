Menu

Canada

First Surrey Police Service officers to be deployed by end of November

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 3:27 pm
The Surrey Police Service says 50 officers will be deployed by the end of November. View image in full screen
The Surrey Police Service says 50 officers will be deployed by the end of November. Chris Allard/Global News

The new Surrey Police Service (SPS) has set a date for when it plans to have boots on the ground.

The first group of 50 officers will be deployed on or before Nov. 30, the SPS said Tuesday.

As part of a phased transition process, SPS officers will be assigned positions within the Surrey RCMP. More officers will be brought in throughout 2022 and 2023.

The transition process has been agreed to by the Surrey Police Service, Public Safety Canada, the province and the City of Surrey.

The Surrey Police Service is reminding the public that the RCMP remains the police agency of jurisdiction in Surrey during this point of the transition.

The SPS has been actively recruiting for several months.

