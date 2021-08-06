COVID-19: 8 new cases in Kawartha Lakes; Lindsay EX drive-thru vaccination clinic ends Aug. 27

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported eight new cases of COVID-19 over the last two days, according to data released Friday.

With no case update posted on Thursday, the health unit reports 21 active cases on Friday, down from 25 on Wednesday. There are 19 active cases in the Kawarthas (unchanged), one in Northumberland County (down from five) and one in Haliburton County (unchanged).

The health unit’s 2,177 cumulative resolved cases (12 more since Wednesday) make up 95.7 per cent of the health unit’s 2,273 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases increased by one to 840 on Friday. Total variant cases include 455 in the Kawarthas (unchanged) with 347 in Northumberland County (one more) and 37 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

There are no active outbreaks. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

The health unit has launched a new campaign to get youth (ages 12 to 17) vaccinated with its #StickItToCovid contest. Any youth in the health unit’s jurisdiction who has a first or second vaccine by Sept. 30 will be entered in a prize draw to win Apple Air Pods or Apple gift cards. The prize draw is open to those youth who have previously had their COVID-19 vaccines or plan to get them now.

To enter, youths or their parent/guardian can email stickittocovid@hkpr.on.ca or call the health unit and leave a message at 1-866-888-4577 ext. 1508. All entries must include the name and phone number of the eligible youth. Use the hashtag in social media.

“Youth have the power to protect themselves and others from this deadly virus, and by getting vaccinated, they are truly sticking it to COVID,” stated Dr. Natalie Bocking, medical officer of health.

Drive-thru clinic

Ross Memorial Hospital will be ending its drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Lindsay Exhibition fairgrounds on Friday, Aug. 27. Until then, the site is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. No appointment is needed and Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available on-site for individuals age 12 and up.

Anyone with vaccination appointments booked later than Aug. 27 at the LEX needs to move up their appointments or just arrive on site. Individuals can visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to move up their appointment. Visit the health unit’s website for a list of other clinics and pharmacies offering the vaccine.

Since it opened on March 18, close to 60,000 COVID-19 vaccines have been administered at the LEX, the hospital reports. The 50,000th vaccine was administered on July 13.

Our drive-thru vaccination clinic at the @Lindsay_Ex is closing on August 27. We will be honouring appointments through that date, but also operating as a No Appointment Needed model for 1st & 2nd doses Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. For more: https://t.co/baqaWUVAM7 pic.twitter.com/oVQZCAW3Ev — Ross Memorial (@RossMemorial) August 5, 2021

“Ross Memorial Hospital is very proud of the role we have played in keeping our community safe throughout the pandemic,” stated hospital president and CEO Kelly Isfan.

“Our drive-thru vaccination clinic has received such overwhelmingly positive feedback from the community for its functionality and the outstanding efforts of our hard-working staff. The expertise, care and compassion they have delivered at the LEX during this historic effort is truly something to celebrate.

“Ross Memorial Hospital wants to thank every person who attended our drive-thru vaccination clinic for doing their part to help keep our community safe and healthy.”

The hospital is also hosting five walk-in clinics (no appointment needed) at the following communities next week:

Wednesday, Aug: 11 Bolsover Community Centre (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and the Norland Recreation Centre (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Thursday, Aug. 12: Kinmount Community Centre (9 a.m. to 11 a.m.) and Baddow Community Centre (1 p.m. to 3 p.m.)

Friday, Aug 13: Manvers Community Centre (10 a.m. to noon).

The health unit continues to offer walk-in clinics (each running 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.) at the following locations:

Cobourg: Cobourg Community Centre (Aug. 8 to 12)

Fenelon Falls: Fenelon Falls Community Centre (Friday, Saturday, Sunday, Aug. 13 to 15).

Campbellford: Campbellford and District Curling and Racquet Club on Friday and Saturday.

Minden: Minden Community Centre Aug. 11 and 12.

Visit Ontario’s pharmacy COVID-19 page for a list of pharmacies that offer a vaccination.

Other data:

High-risk contacts: 81, up from 74 reported on Wednesday.

The health unit’s weekly vaccination data was released on Tuesday and can be found in this Global News story.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 86 (unchanged) There is one hospitalized case with no cases reported in an intensive care unit (unchanged since July 13). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported zero admitted COVID-19 patients. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

