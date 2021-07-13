COVID-19: 1 new case in Kawartha Lakes; 50,000th vaccine dose administered at Lindsay Exhibition clinic

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported one new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The new case was in the City of Kawartha Lakes. The number of active cases increased to 21, up from 20 on Monday. All 21 cases are in the Kawarthas, the health unit reported.

The health unit’s 2,119 cumulative resolved cases make up 96 per cent of the health unit’s 2,203 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases remains unchanged at 813. Total variant cases include 430 in the Kawarthas, 346 in Northumberland County and 37 in Haliburton County.

There remains one active outbreak at the Kawartha Lakes Haliburton (KLH) Housing Corp. residence at 68 Lindsay St. N. in Lindsay. The outbreak is now up to 18 cases as of Monday, up from 12 reported last week. The outbreak was initially declared on Canada Day and the Delta variant has been identified in at least one of the confirmed cases.

Story continues below advertisement

Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Other data for Tuesday:

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

High-risk contacts: 26, down from 29 reported on Monday

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 84 — unchanged. Four people are currently in an area hospital (unchanged since Monday) with zero in an intensive care unit (down one from Monday). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported zero admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Tuesday – unchanged since Monday. Since the pandemic began, there have been 49 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

Story continues below advertisement

Vaccination

Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported Tuesday it had administered its 50,000th vaccine dose at its drive-thru setup at the Lindsay Exhibition grounds.

Ron Armstrong, of Woodville in the City of Kawartha Lakes, received the milestone dose. He was joined by his wife Christina. Carol Henley, a registered nurse from Ross Memorial, administered the inoculation.

“We’re here for safety reasons, obviously,” Armstrong stated in a hospital news released. “We wanted to do our part as Canadian citizens to bring an end to this pandemic. And the drive-thru clinic here is well executed. I was impressed.”

The hospital will be holding vaccination walk-in clinics throughout the City of Kawartha Lake this week. Youth (ages 12 to 17) will receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, while adults will receive the Moderna vaccine.

Priority will be given to individuals receiving the first dose. The clinics are as follows:

Story continues below advertisement

Bolsover Community Centre, Wednesday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Norland Community Centre on Wednesday, July 14 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Kinmount Community Centre on Thursday, July 15 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Baddow Community Centre on Thursday, July 15 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Manvers Community Centre on Friday, July 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.

📢 📢 No Appointment Needed Walk-In Clinics! 💉 💉 • Youth 12-17 will receive Pfizer

• Adults will receive Moderna

• Need your Ontario Health Card Number

• Priority given to individuals receiving first dose

• Intended for local and seasonal residents pic.twitter.com/DsiTqlo5tL — Ross Memorial (@RossMemorial) July 9, 2021

The health unit is hosting mass immunization walk-in clinics in Cobourg, Fenelon Falls and Minden for a first or second dose of COVID-19 vaccine. No appointments are necessary at the following clinic locations (people are asked to bring their health card). Clinic dates are listed on the health unit’s website at www.hkpr.on.ca

Cobourg Community Centre – 750 D’Arcy Street, Cobourg – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Fenelon Falls Community Centre – 27 Veterans Way, Fenelon Falls – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

S.G. Nesbitt Memorial Arena – 55 Parkside Street, Minden – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Individuals can visit Ontario.ca/bookvaccine or call 1-833-943-3900 to move up their appointment.

Story continues below advertisement

Proud of our team & community for working together to reach 50K vaccines administered at the LEX! Lots of appointments available in July, so please move up if you are eligible! We also have Walk-In Clinics throughout @kawarthalakes this week. Learn More: https://t.co/kK13rKuMIU pic.twitter.com/CenYZ6Aba5 — Ross Memorial (@RossMemorial) July 13, 2021