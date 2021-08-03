COVID-19: 14 new cases in Kawartha Lakes, 1 in Northumberland County over August long weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 15 new cases of COVID-19 over the August holiday long weekend.

In its update Tuesday afternoon, the health unit reported 14 new cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and one in Northumberland County. They follow 10 cases last reported on Friday, July 30.

The number of active cases is now at 30, up from 27 reported on Friday: 21 in the Kawarthas; seven in Northumberland; and one in Haliburton County.

The health unit’s 2,169 cumulative resolved cases (12 more since Friday) make up 95.8 per cent of the health unit’s 2,262 total cases since the pandemic was declared in March 2020.

The number of variant cases increased to 838, up from 836 reported on Friday. Total variant cases include 454 in the Kawarthas (two more), 346 in Northumberland County (unchanged) and 37 in Haliburton County (unchanged).

There are no active outbreaks. Since the pandemic was first declared, the health unit has dealt with 70 outbreaks — 29 of them at long-term care facilities, 11 at workplace settings, 10 at congregate settings, nine at schools, 10 at “other community settings” and one at a hospital.

Vaccination rate

In its weekly update issued on Tuesday, the health unit reports the following vaccination rates:

136,414 residents have received one COVID-19 vaccine dose; 119,151 residents have received two doses (fully vaccinated).

Residents age 12 and over: 79.4 per cent have received one dose, 69.4 per cent are fully vaccinated

Residents age 18 and over: 80.3 per have one received dose; 71.1 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Other data:

Tests: 68,414 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 since the pandemic was declared in March 2020. The health unit notes 213,236 tests have been completed.

Deaths: 76 since the pandemic was declared. The latest virus-related death was reported on June 29 in the City of Kawartha Lakes. There have been 58 deaths among people who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Kawarthas, 17 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County.

High-risk contacts: 75, down from 97 reported on Friday.

Hospitalized COVID-19 cases to date: 86 (unchanged) There is one hospitalized case with no cases reported in an intensive care unit (unchanged since July 13). Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reported zero admitted COVID-19 patients. Since the pandemic began, there have been 51 hospitalized cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 32 in Northumberland County and three in Haliburton County.

