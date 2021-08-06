All-day GO Train service to Hamilton’s West Harbour station starts Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s West Harbour GO Station is set to begin daily, hourly passenger rail service on Saturday between the city and Toronto’s Union Station.

Track modifications at the Bayview Junction now allow Hamiltonians the option of going to West Harbour to catch a train to Toronto as opposed to driving or taking a bus to Aldershot GO Station.

The first departure of the service is expected at 8:15 a.m. on Aug. 7 and goes every hour till 11 p.m., with the last train coming in at 12:30 a.m.

The weekday schedule officially begins Monday with the first train rolling out of the station at 5:15 a.m.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic began, the city’s train service was just 40 a week. This coming week it will expand to 250 a week.

An extension of the service will provide 28 new trips to and from Hamilton and Toronto on weekdays, with 14 trips in both directions, and 35 trips on each weekend day, with 16 eastbound departures and 19 westbound departures.

In a late July presser at West Harbour, Mayor Fred Eisenberger said he expects the “frequency and volume” of connecting HSR bus service to be expanded in the near future.