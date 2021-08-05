Man believed to be from West Kelowna dead from self-inflicted injury, say RCMP, IIO

Send this page to someone via email

It appears an Okanagan man who survived two shooting attempts died from a self-inflicted injury early Thursday.

According to police, an investigation is underway following an incident in Enderby where one man died and two women suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

It’s believed the man is Kyle Gianis of West Kelowna, though police did not directly give the man’s name.

“The B.C. RCMP can confirm that the man was one of the two individuals targeted in a Kelowna shooting on July 31 and was the subject of a public warning,” police said in a press release.

Police say they notified the Independent Investigations Office of B.C. (IIO), which will be doing its own investigation.

The IIO also issued a press release, stating the man had sustained an injury that appears to have been self-inflicted.

“It is reported that when officers located the man at approximately 2 a.m., police, including members of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, cautiously approached with the use of tear gas and a 40mm less-lethal round and observed the man to be in medical distress.”

On July 31, Gianis and another man were shot along Pandosy Street in Kelowna.

Gianis was released from hospital, while the other man, a 25-year-old from Surrey, remains in hospital.

Police say Thursday’s incident involved an alleged double stabbing of two women, and a “male suspect who was acting erratically due to possible drug impairment at a campground near Enderby.”

Police say multiple officers, including members of the Southeast District Emergency Response Team, rushed to the scene at 12 a.m.

“The area was cordoned off and search was launched for the man which included the use of a police dog,” said police.

“At approximately 2 a.m., officers located the man down an embankment near a river who was in medical distress due to what appeared to be self-inflicted injuries and began providing medical attention until Emergency Health Services was able to take over.”

RCMP say despite the efforts of police and medical personnel, the man died at the scene.

The IIO said “officers provided first aid at approximately 3 a.m., until Emergency Health Services arrived. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.”

