Crime

Kelowna RCMP search for shooter after gunfire erupts on Saturday evening

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 1:07 pm
Two men were injured and transported to hospital after a shooting in Kelowna, B.C., near the intersection of Pandosy Street and KLO Road on Saturday, July 31, 2021. View image in full screen
Two men were injured and transported to hospital after a shooting in Kelowna, B.C., near the intersection of Pandosy Street and KLO Road on Saturday, July 31, 2021. Google Maps

It was a violent Saturday evening near a busy intersection in Kelowna, B.C., where two men were shot, suffering injuries.

Kelowna RCMP said Mounties were called to the area of Pandosy Street and KLO Road just before 7:00 p.m. for a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna RCMP investigate shooting' Kelowna RCMP investigate shooting
The victims were transported to hospital. Police said the seriousness of their injuries is not known.

No suspects have been arrested, but the incident is believed to be targeted, police said.

“Officers remain on scene conducting neighbourhood canvassing, speaking with witnesses, and gathering physical evidence,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

Kelowna RCMP is urging witnesses to come forward. Those with knowledge of the shooting are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

