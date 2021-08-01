Kelowna RCMP search for shooter after gunfire erupts on Saturday evening

Send this page to someone via email

It was a violent Saturday evening near a busy intersection in Kelowna, B.C., where two men were shot, suffering injuries.

Kelowna RCMP said Mounties were called to the area of Pandosy Street and KLO Road just before 7:00 p.m. for a report of shots being fired.

When officers arrived, they discovered two men suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to hospital. Police said the seriousness of their injuries is not known.

No suspects have been arrested, but the incident is believed to be targeted, police said.

“Officers remain on scene conducting neighbourhood canvassing, speaking with witnesses, and gathering physical evidence,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

“The investigation is still in its early stages and officers will be in the area for an undetermined period of time.”

Kelowna RCMP is urging witnesses to come forward. Those with knowledge of the shooting are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

