Kelowna RCMP investigate shooting outside downtown gym

Kelowna Mounties have converged on a parking lot near the Global Fitness Centre in the downtown area following a shooting on Monday afternoon.

Police say just after 12:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of numerous shots being fired in the 1500-block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

Officers flooded the area and located a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds in a parking lot, RCMP said.

On March 29 just after 12:30 p.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of numerous shots being fired in the 1500-block of Harvey Avenue in Kelowna.

The shooting victim was transported to hospital by BC Emergency Health Services for medical treatment. His condition is not known at this time.

Witnesses reported a man fleeing the scene in a grey or silver car.

A short time later, a matching vehicle was located travelling on Longhill Road in Kelowna.

“Both scenes have been secured by RCMP who are in the process of gathering physical evidence and locating witnesses,” Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy said.

Kelowna RCMP is urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or has surveillance video or dashcam footage of the area to come forward and speak with police immediately by contacting the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Tipsters can remain completely anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net

