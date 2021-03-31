Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Victim identified in brazen Kelowna daylight shooting

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 8:16 pm
Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a man was shot near Harvey Avenue on Monday afternoon. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP is investigating after a man was shot near Harvey Avenue on Monday afternoon. Dan Couch / Global News

A West Kelowna man spent the night in hospital after being shot in the leg outside of Kelowna’s Global Fitness Centre.

The victim has now been identified as Kyle Gianis.

Police rushed to the crime scene around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, where bloody clothing could be seen on the ground.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP investigate shooting outside downtown gym

The shooter had fled in a four-door Chevrolet Malibu, travelling northbound on Burtch Road, according to police.

The suspect’s car was then found going up in flames on Longhill Road in the North Glenmore area.

Read more: Erratic driver leaves chaos and damage from Summerland to Kelowna: RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

However, the shooter is still at large.

Gianis declined an on-camera interview but said he doesn’t know who shot him.

He’s now back at home and says his injuries are minor and he feels fine.

Gianis is upset that five days prior to the shooting, his house on Vineyard View Drive in West Kelowna was raided and torn apart by police executing a search warrant.

Read more: Man charged with attempted murder in Rutland shooting, say Kelowna RCMP

He says officers took his phone and his car for no reason.

In a statement, however, B.C.’s combined forces special enforcement unit, or anti-gang agency, said police are in the process of preparing a disclosure package for Crown counsel seeking charges in relation to that investigation.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP seeking witnesses, dashcam of brazen daytime shooting or abandoned, torched vehicle

Meanwhile, nobody has been charged in connection with the shooting targeting Gianis.

Police say they’re particularly interested in speaking with anyone travelling near the crime scene in the North Glenmore area between 12:30 and 1 p.m. on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Five people stabbed at Kelowna area gathering, man arrested' Five people stabbed at Kelowna area gathering, man arrested
Five people stabbed at Kelowna area gathering, man arrested
Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPKelownaOkanaganShootingWest KelownaSearch Warrantcar on fireVictim IdentifiedDaylight shootingGlobal Fitness CentreBrazen ShootingKyle GianisVineyard View Drive

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers