Victim identified in brazen Kelowna daylight shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A West Kelowna man spent the night in hospital after being shot in the leg outside of Kelowna’s Global Fitness Centre.

The victim has now been identified as Kyle Gianis.

Police rushed to the crime scene around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, where bloody clothing could be seen on the ground.

Read more: Kelowna RCMP investigate shooting outside downtown gym

The shooter had fled in a four-door Chevrolet Malibu, travelling northbound on Burtch Road, according to police.

The suspect’s car was then found going up in flames on Longhill Road in the North Glenmore area.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the shooter is still at large.

Gianis declined an on-camera interview but said he doesn’t know who shot him.

He’s now back at home and says his injuries are minor and he feels fine.

Gianis is upset that five days prior to the shooting, his house on Vineyard View Drive in West Kelowna was raided and torn apart by police executing a search warrant.

He says officers took his phone and his car for no reason.

In a statement, however, B.C.’s combined forces special enforcement unit, or anti-gang agency, said police are in the process of preparing a disclosure package for Crown counsel seeking charges in relation to that investigation.

Meanwhile, nobody has been charged in connection with the shooting targeting Gianis.

Police say they’re particularly interested in speaking with anyone travelling near the crime scene in the North Glenmore area between 12:30 and 1 p.m. on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

2:06 Five people stabbed at Kelowna area gathering, man arrested Five people stabbed at Kelowna area gathering, man arrested