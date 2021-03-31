Mass timber to be used in constructing unique two-storey hangar at Kelowna International Airport

Send this page to someone via email

A new, two-storey hangar at Kelowna International Airport will be constructed from mass timber.

This week, the national Ministry of Natural Resources announced an $800,000 investment to KF Aerospace for the multi-use hangar.

According to the ministry, the “structure will be the first of its kind in Canada, using state-of-the-art floor and tall wall wood-based systems to accommodate the large spacing between columns — a typical design element for a hangar but not yet done using this innovative building system.”

“Wood is being used more and more in building bigger and taller buildings, and we’re leading the world at it,” said natural resources minister Seamus O’Regan Jr.

“Creating new markets for Canadian timber supports our forestry workers, creates jobs and gets us to net zero.”

Once built, the hangar will be home to an aviation museum and a conference centre, which KF Aerospace says will be the first of its kind in the nation.

“Designing and constructing this facility to reflect and blend B.C.’s rich history of aviation and forestry was very important to me,” said KF Aerospace CEO and founder Barry Lapointe.

“I want to thank the federal government for its contribution to allow this facility to be a true legacy to our past while showcasing what’s possible in the future.”