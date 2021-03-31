Interior Health declares another COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna General Hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Interior Health has declared another COVID-19 outbreak inside Kelowna General Hospital.

According to the regional health agency, one patient and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 at unit 4E.

Interior Health says an investigation is underway, and that any patients with COVID-19 are being relocated to the COVID unit.

Currently, 10 cases are linked to an outbreak on unit 5B: five patients and five staff members. Two deaths are also linked to this outbreak.

“There is no evidence of COVID-19 transmission to other areas of the hospital at this time,” said Interior Health. “The cases on 4E do not appear to be linked to the outbreak on 5B.”

The health agency added that “outbreak control measures are in place and a team of infection control and communicable disease specialists, along with KGH clinical staff and leaders, are meeting daily to contain the outbreak.

“The hospital remains safe to attend for appointments and emergency care. Please continue with any scheduled procedures. Self-isolation or COVID-19 testing is not required after visiting the hospital.”

