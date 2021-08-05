Menu

Canada

Okanagan wildfires: Evacuation order rescinded for Brenda Creek blaze

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 2:33 pm
An aerial view of the Brenda Creek wildfire on July 26. View image in full screen
An aerial view of the Brenda Creek wildfire on July 26. BC Wildfire Service

In a dollop of good news, an evacuation order has been rescinded for one wildfire burning in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Thursday morning, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) rescinded the evacuation order for Electoral Area H because of the Brenda Creek blaze.

In all, the rescinded order affects 41 properties. Those properties are available on the RDOS website.

Read more: B.C. wildfire: White Rock Lake fire prompts evacuation orders

That fire is estimated at 824 hectares, and has been for several days. It’s located around 40 kilometres west of West Kelowna, and south of the Okanagan Connector.

It’s still classified as out of control, but 18 firefighters, three helicopters and 12 pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze.

And according to the BC Wildfire Service, structural protection around the Headwater Creek area is being demobilized due to good progress, and crews are patrolling and extinguishing hot spots along the southern perimeter and under power lines.

BC Wildfire Service update on White Rock Lake Fire for August 4
BC Wildfire Service update on White Rock Lake Fire for August 4

However, winds on Thursday are forecast to be 10 to 15 km/h from the west, with afternoon gusts of 30 km/h in the afternoon.

The news comes on the heels of evacuation orders from the White Rock Lake wildfire being expanded.

Hundreds of homes are on evacuation orders because of that fire with even more under evacuation alert.

Europe wildfires: Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle blazes in Greece, Turkey
Europe wildfires: Hundreds of firefighters continue to battle blazes in Greece, Turkey
