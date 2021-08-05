Okanagan wildfires: Evacuation order rescinded for Brenda Creek blaze

Send this page to someone via email

In a dollop of good news, an evacuation order has been rescinded for one wildfire burning in B.C.’s Southern Interior.

On Thursday morning, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen (RDOS) rescinded the evacuation order for Electoral Area H because of the Brenda Creek blaze.

In all, the rescinded order affects 41 properties. Those properties are available on the RDOS website.

EOC Update: Evacuation Order RESCIND Brenda Creek wildfire, Electoral Area H Thursday, August 5, 2021 10:00 am https://t.co/w5cvvVlmgu @BCGovFireInfo pic.twitter.com/kl763cuJ5x — RDOS EOC (@EmergMgtRDOS) August 5, 2021

That fire is estimated at 824 hectares, and has been for several days. It’s located around 40 kilometres west of West Kelowna, and south of the Okanagan Connector.

It’s still classified as out of control, but 18 firefighters, three helicopters and 12 pieces of heavy equipment are battling the blaze.

And according to the BC Wildfire Service, structural protection around the Headwater Creek area is being demobilized due to good progress, and crews are patrolling and extinguishing hot spots along the southern perimeter and under power lines.

However, winds on Thursday are forecast to be 10 to 15 km/h from the west, with afternoon gusts of 30 km/h in the afternoon.

The news comes on the heels of evacuation orders from the White Rock Lake wildfire being expanded.

Hundreds of homes are on evacuation orders because of that fire with even more under evacuation alert.

