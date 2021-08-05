B.C. wildfire: White Rock Lake fire prompts evacuation orders

Send this page to someone via email

There are new evacuations around the White Rock Lake wildfire burning west of Vernon, B.C.

The entire community of Falkland and the Cedar Hill area are now under an evacuation order.

1:40 B.C. wildfires Monday: Frustration around White Rock Lake fire, Spences Bridge residents can return B.C. wildfires Monday: Frustration around White Rock Lake fire, Spences Bridge residents can return

Also, residents of more than 270 properties in the Westwold/Monte Lake area are being told to leave.

Story continues below advertisement

The properties affected include:

5644 to 5737 Back Rd.

4732 to 4754 Buff Frontage Rd.

6607 to 6725 Bulman Rd.

6539 Douglas Lake Rd.

3526 to 6975 Hwy. 97

4120 to 4249 Kristianson Rd.

3787 to 3862 Mill Rd.

3754 to 3903 Monte Lake Rd.

3928 to 5070 Paxton Valley Rd.

6639 Pringle Rd.

6572 and 6593 Service Rd.

4294 Strong Rd.

5469 to 5545 Westlund Rd.

6365 to 6504 Westwold Station Rd.

On Wednesday night, the Okanagan Indian Band expanded an evacuation order to include more homes near Okanagan Lake.

The White Rock Lake fire has scorched 325 square kilometres in the three weeks since it was sparked.

Gusts between 25 to 40 kilometres an hour could hit the blaze as early as Wednesday afternoon, making it grow even bigger.

Residents say some people are choosing to stay behind to protect properties.

3:31 B.C. official says 249 active wildfires burning in the province, 34 of note B.C. official says 249 active wildfires burning in the province, 34 of note

“I don’t get the sense that people are anxious — just well prepared and calm. I don’t get a sense of any frenzy around town,” Westwold resident Jacqui Gingras said.

Story continues below advertisement

“I know this community is very strong,” Westwold resident Debbi Vanderydt added.

“I know we’re very closely knit with the Falkland community, we’re very closely knit to the Monte Lake community, and there are a lot of people out here who are going to do everything they can to keep everything as safe as possible. But nobody is going to take crazy chances and put themselves in jeopardy in order to save what they can. But there are people who will stay behind and will fight to keep everything as safe as possible.”

There are now 293 wildfires burning in the province, 37 of which were sparked in the last two days. Thirty-three wildfires of note are burning in the province.