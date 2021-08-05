Menu

Traffic

Slow down! New 40 km default speed limit coming to Edmonton Friday

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 1:45 pm
Click to play video: 'New 40 km/h zones take effect in Edmonton on Aug. 6' New 40 km/h zones take effect in Edmonton on Aug. 6
WATCH: It's been months since Edmonton City Council gave the green light to lower most residential speed limits from 50 km/h to 40. On Friday, the city announced when the change takes effect. – Jul 9, 2021

Starting Friday, Aug. 6, the default speed limit will change on most residential and downtown streets in Edmonton to 40 km/h.

That means, if drivers don’t see a speed limit sign, the speed limit will be 40 km/h instead of 50 km/h.

Read more: New 40 km/h default speed coming to Edmonton streets Aug. 6

“This small adjustment will have large benefits in making our streets safer and our communities more livable,” said Jessica Lamarre, the director of safe mobility for the city.

A grace period will be in effect until Sept. 1 for automated enforcement locations, the city said.

Trending Stories

“Drivers who are not following the speed limit in these locations will receive warning notices during this time in lieu of violations,” Lamarre said.

Click to play video: 'Lay off the lead foot: Edmonton police urge drivers to slow down as speeding violations skyrocket' Lay off the lead foot: Edmonton police urge drivers to slow down as speeding violations skyrocket
Lay off the lead foot: Edmonton police urge drivers to slow down as speeding violations skyrocket – May 12, 2021

EPS will continue to give tickets where drivers are travelling at excessive or dangerous speeds during the grace period.

Read more: Edmonton councillors vote for default 40 km/h residential speed limit

There’s an “extensive public education” campaign to ensure drivers are aware of the change.

“While speeding and careless driving are traditionally the top neighbourhood complaints we hear about, the nice weather and easing of pandemic restrictions will likely result in more foot traffic to the downtown core,” Insp. Keith Jonson of the Edmonton Police Service traffic services branch said.

“The 40 km/h speed limit change to these residential and heavy pedestrian areas of the city will make our streets safer for everyone.”

