Slow down! New 40 km default speed limit coming to Edmonton Friday

Starting Friday, Aug. 6, the default speed limit will change on most residential and downtown streets in Edmonton to 40 km/h.

“This small adjustment will have large benefits in making our streets safer and our communities more livable,” said Jessica Lamarre, the director of safe mobility for the city.

A grace period will be in effect until Sept. 1 for automated enforcement locations, the city said.

“Drivers who are not following the speed limit in these locations will receive warning notices during this time in lieu of violations,” Lamarre said.

EPS will continue to give tickets where drivers are travelling at excessive or dangerous speeds during the grace period.

There’s an “extensive public education” campaign to ensure drivers are aware of the change.

“While speeding and careless driving are traditionally the top neighbourhood complaints we hear about, the nice weather and easing of pandemic restrictions will likely result in more foot traffic to the downtown core,” Insp. Keith Jonson of the Edmonton Police Service traffic services branch said.

“The 40 km/h speed limit change to these residential and heavy pedestrian areas of the city will make our streets safer for everyone.”