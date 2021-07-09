New 40 km/h default speed coming to Edmonton streets Aug. 6

Send this page to someone via email

In just under one month, the default speed limit will change on most residential and downtown streets in Edmonton to 40 km/h.

That means, if drivers don’t see a speed limit sign, the speed limit will be 40 km/h instead of 50 km/h.

The change will make Edmonton streets calmer, quieter and safer, according to Jessica Lamarre, the director of safe mobility for the city.

“Forty km/h increases drivers’ field of vision, gives everyone more time to react and reduces the likelihood of tragic crashes,” she said.

The change will have little impact on driving times, the city said, according to an estimated time of arrival tool on its website.

Also on the city’s website is a map showing which streets will be changing to the new default speed.

“While speeding and careless driving are traditionally the top neighbourhood complaints we hear about, the nice weather and easing of pandemic restrictions will likely result in more foot traffic to the downtown core,” Insp. Keith Jonson of the Edmonton Police Service traffic services branch said.

“The 40 km/h speed limit change to these residential and heavy pedestrian areas of the city will make our streets safer for everyone.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The 40 km/h speed limit change to these residential and heavy pedestrian areas of the city will make our streets safer for everyone."

The city is launching an “extensive public education” campaign to ensure drivers are aware of the change. A grace period will be in effect until Sept. 1 for automated enforcement locations, the city said.

