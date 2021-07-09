SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

New 40 km/h default speed coming to Edmonton streets Aug. 6

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted July 9, 2021 12:19 pm
Maximum 40 km/h signs will be the new norm on some Edmonton streets as council considers lowering speed limits. View image in full screen
Maximum 40 km/h signs will be the new norm on some Edmonton streets as council considers lowering speed limits. Global News

In just under one month, the default speed limit will change on most residential and downtown streets in Edmonton to 40 km/h.

That means, if drivers don’t see a speed limit sign, the speed limit will be 40 km/h instead of 50 km/h.

Read more: Most residential and downtown roads in Edmonton moving to 40 km/h in August

The change will make Edmonton streets calmer, quieter and safer, according to Jessica Lamarre, the director of safe mobility for the city.

“Forty km/h increases drivers’ field of vision, gives everyone more time to react and reduces the likelihood of tragic crashes,” she said.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton city councillors move to reduce residential speed limit to 40 km/h' Edmonton city councillors move to reduce residential speed limit to 40 km/h
Edmonton city councillors move to reduce residential speed limit to 40 km/h – Mar 11, 2020

The change will have little impact on driving times, the city said, according to an estimated time of arrival tool on its website.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Also on the city’s website is a map showing which streets will be changing to the new default speed.

Read more: Edmonton councillors vote for default 40 km/h residential speed limit

“While speeding and careless driving are traditionally the top neighbourhood complaints we hear about, the nice weather and easing of pandemic restrictions will likely result in more foot traffic to the downtown core,” Insp. Keith Jonson of the Edmonton Police Service traffic services branch said.

“The 40 km/h speed limit change to these residential and heavy pedestrian areas of the city will make our streets safer for everyone.”

Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "The 40 km/h speed limit change to these residential and heavy pedestrian areas of the city will make our streets safer for everyone."

The city is launching an “extensive public education” campaign to ensure drivers are aware of the change. A grace period will be in effect until Sept. 1 for automated enforcement locations, the city said.

More coming…

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of Edmonton tagEdmonton Traffic tagEdmonton default speed limit tagEdmonton 40 km/h speed limit tagEdmonton default speed tagEdmonton streets 40 km/h tagWhat Edmonton streets are 40 km/h tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers