Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Politics

Edmonton councillors vote for default 40 km/h residential speed limit

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 11, 2020 4:33 pm
Updated March 11, 2020 4:34 pm
Edmonton looking at lower speed limits in residential areas
WATCH (Feb. 14): Edmonton city councillors are discussing lowering speed limits in some parts of the city. As Sarah Komadina explains, one of the ideas would see different residential speeds in the core versus the suburbs.

Councillors voted Wednesday to implement a default speed limit of 40 km/h in most of Edmonton’s residential neighbourhoods.

READ MORE: Edmonton city councillors discuss proposal to reduce residential speed limit

It will also apply to core roads like Jasper Avenue and Whyte Avenue.

Story continues below advertisement

The 8-5 vote that was carried was for the 40 km/h limit to be applied in the core zone, outside the core zone and in high-pedestrian and main street areas.

The core zone includes neighbourhoods like Glenora, Belgravia and Avonmore.

Most of those areas are currently 50 km/h, aside from marked school and playground zones.

A suggestion of a 30 km/h zone was rejected by councillors Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton looking at ideas that would lower speed limits, mostly targeting residential roads

Edmonton was considering two recommendations that would reduce speed limits in parts of the city.

The first recommendation was to drop the speed limit to 40 km/h on all residential roads. The other recommendation was to target a smaller area but take the speed down to 30 km/h.

What the City of Edmonton describes as The Core Zone.
What the City of Edmonton describes as The Core Zone. Courtesy: City of Edmonton Traffic Safety

In the first scenario, Edmonton would apply a default speed limit of 40 km/h in residential neighbourhoods, which are mostly 50 km/h presently.

This change would not affect roadways that are set at 60 km/h or higher or arterial roads.

There are also some exception roadways. City administration will evaluate residential collector roads to determine if some should remain at 50 km/h.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Edmonton city council asked to set slower neighbourhood speed limits

In the second scenario, what the city defines as “the core zone” would have had a 30 km/h limit.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of EdmontonEdmonton TrafficEdmonton city councilDowntown Edmontonvision zeroEdmonton speed limitsResidential Speed limitscore edmonton
Longform newsletter Longform newsletter

The Endnote

The best content straight to your inbox every Sunday

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.