Edmonton councillors vote for default 40 km/h residential speed limit

Councillors voted Wednesday to implement a default speed limit of 40 km/h in most of Edmonton’s residential neighbourhoods.

It will also apply to core roads like Jasper Avenue and Whyte Avenue.

The 8-5 vote that was carried was for the 40 km/h limit to be applied in the core zone, outside the core zone and in high-pedestrian and main street areas.

The core zone includes neighbourhoods like Glenora, Belgravia and Avonmore.

Most of those areas are currently 50 km/h, aside from marked school and playground zones.

A suggestion of a 30 km/h zone was rejected by councillors Wednesday.

Edmonton was considering two recommendations that would reduce speed limits in parts of the city.

The first recommendation was to drop the speed limit to 40 km/h on all residential roads. The other recommendation was to target a smaller area but take the speed down to 30 km/h.

What the City of Edmonton describes as The Core Zone. Courtesy: City of Edmonton Traffic Safety

In the first scenario, Edmonton would apply a default speed limit of 40 km/h in residential neighbourhoods, which are mostly 50 km/h presently.

This change would not affect roadways that are set at 60 km/h or higher or arterial roads.

There are also some exception roadways. City administration will evaluate residential collector roads to determine if some should remain at 50 km/h.

In the second scenario, what the city defines as “the core zone” would have had a 30 km/h limit.