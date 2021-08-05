SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Canada-Sweden Olympic women’s soccer final postponed due to heat

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 5, 2021 7:11 am
Members of the Canada women's Olympic soccer team take a break during their practice in summer heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. This Friday will be Canada's first-ever appearance in an Olympic women's soccer final as they take on Sweden. View image in full screen
Members of the Canada women's Olympic soccer team take a break during their practice in summer heat at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. This Friday will be Canada's first-ever appearance in an Olympic women's soccer final as they take on Sweden. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Gregory Strong

The women’s Olympic soccer final between Sweden and Canada has been moved to a later kick-off, to avoid the intense midday heat, Sweden’s Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.

The game had been due to kick off at 11am local time in Tokyo (0200 GMT) on Friday but both teams complained because of the high temperatures expected and it will now be played at 9 p.m. local time (8:00 a.m. ET Friday morning) at Yokohama’s International Stadium.

Read more: Canada defeats USA 1-0 in women’s Olympic soccer

“It feels good that our desire for a later kick-off has been well received, and that we now how a match time that is better suited to the players in terms of the heat,” said the head of Sweden’s women’s team, Marika Domanski Lyfors, in a statement.

Competition organisers FIFA were not immediately available for comment.

Read more: U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe faces backlash after ‘lose to Canada’ remark

Canada reached the final by upsetting gold-medal favourites the United States in their semi-final while Sweden beat Australia in the last four.

On Thursday, the U.S took the bronze medal after beating Australia 4-3 in Kashima.

© 2021 Reuters
