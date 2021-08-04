SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Canada, Sweden ask to push back Olympic women’s soccer final over heat concerns

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2021 2:14 am
Canadian and Swedish team officials are asking organizers to push back the scheduled late-morning kickoff time for the women’s soccer final to avoid the searing heat expected Friday at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium.

Canadian Olympic Committee chief sport officer Eric Myles says the COC supports Canada Soccer’s request for a change.

Swedish team officials say they have discussed the subject with FIFA, the sport’s governing body, and are hoping the International Olympic Committee will approve the request.

Read more: Olympic athletes battle sweltering heat in Tokyo: ‘I didn’t feel like I could carry on’

The final is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. local time Friday (10 p.m. eastern time on Thursday). The forecast is calling for mostly sunny conditions and a high of 34 C, with an expected heat index making it feel like it’s in the low 40s.

It will be Canada’s first-ever appearance in an Olympic women’s soccer final.

Messages left with the IOC were not immediately returned.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
