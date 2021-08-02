Canada defeats USA 1-0 in women’s Olympic soccer

Send this page to someone via email

Team Canada has defeated Team USA in women’s soccer at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Canadians won 1-0, with a goal scored by 23-year-old Jessie Fleming on a penalty kick 74 minutes into play. The Americans put on the pressure after the goal, but despite several close calls for the Canadians, were unable to score a point before time ran out.

Canada will play for gold at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday (11 a.m. Friday morning in Tokyo), against either Australia or Sweden. The U.S. will play for bronze earlier Thursday.

Canada has won bronze in women’s soccer at the last two Olympics and was hoping to change the colour of their medal this tournament.

The team had a hard road to the semifinal, defeating Brazil in penalty kicks after a scoreless game.

Fleming’s penalty goal against the U.S. came after a review by Ukranian referee Kateryna Monzul. American defender Tierna Davidson was called for a foul after her left foot hit Deanna Rose’s leg just inside the penalty area as they chased a loose ball.

-with files from the Canadian Press

