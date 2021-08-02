SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Canada defeats USA 1-0 in women’s Olympic soccer

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 5:57 am
Canada's midfielder Jessie Fleming (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Canada's midfielder Jessie Fleming (C) celebrates with teammates after scoring the opening goal during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's semi-final football match between the United States and Canada at Ibaraki Kashima Stadium in Kashima on August 2, 2021. KAZUHIRO NOGI/AFP via Getty Images

Team Canada has defeated Team USA in women’s soccer at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Canadians won 1-0, with a goal scored by 23-year-old Jessie Fleming on a penalty kick 74 minutes into play. The Americans put on the pressure after the goal, but despite several close calls for the Canadians, were unable to score a point before time ran out.

Canada will play for gold at 10 p.m. ET on Thursday (11 a.m. Friday morning in Tokyo), against either Australia or Sweden. The U.S. will play for bronze earlier Thursday.

Read more: Canada wins in Olympic women’s soccer nailbiter against Brazil

Canada has won bronze in women’s soccer at the last two Olympics and was hoping to change the colour of their medal this tournament.

Story continues below advertisement

The team had a hard road to the semifinal, defeating Brazil in penalty kicks after a scoreless game.

Fleming’s penalty goal against the U.S. came after a review by Ukranian referee Kateryna Monzul. American defender Tierna Davidson was called for a foul after her left foot hit Deanna Rose’s leg just inside the penalty area as they chased a loose ball.

-with files from the Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Football tagOlympics tagSoccer tagTeam Canada tagTokyo Olympics tagSummer Olympics tag2020 Olympics tagTokyo Olympics 2021 tagOlympics 2021 tagsummer olympics 2021 tagolympics results tagOlympic soccer tagOlympic football tag

