Sports

Canada wins in Olympic women’s soccer nailbiter against Brazil

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 7:01 am
Christine Sinclair #12 of Team Canada is closed down by Formiga #8 of Team Brazil during the Women's Quarter Final match between Canada and Brazil on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Miyagi Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Rifu, Miyagi, Japan. View image in full screen
Christine Sinclair #12 of Team Canada is closed down by Formiga #8 of Team Brazil during the Women's Quarter Final match between Canada and Brazil on day seven of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Miyagi Stadium on July 30, 2021 in Rifu, Miyagi, Japan. Koki Nagahama/Getty Images

Canada’s women’s soccer team defeated Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics, in a close-fought match that went into penalty kicks.

The Canadian team beat Brazil 4-3 in penalties after going scoreless in regular and extra time.

With this quarterfinal win, Canada is through to the semifinals in the Olympic tournament and will face either the Netherlands or the U.S. team in the semifinal on Monday, Aug. 2. They will be playing for a medal.

Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé took a hard fall at the end of extra time, just before penalty kicks, when she jumped to catch a ball and a Brazilian player slid under her, making Labbé land hard on her hip and lower back. She lay on the ground for some time before getting up and resuming the game.

However, Labbé held strong, making many dramatic saves to secure Canada’s victory.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagSoccer tagTokyo Olympics tagSummer Olympics tag2020 Olympics tagTokyo Olympics 2021 tagOlympics 2021 tagWomen's Soccer tagsummer olympics 2021 tagChristine Sinclair tagolympics results tag

