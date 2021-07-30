Canada wins in Olympic women’s soccer nailbiter against Brazil

Send this page to someone via email

Canada’s women’s soccer team defeated Brazil at the Tokyo Olympics, in a close-fought match that went into penalty kicks.

The Canadian team beat Brazil 4-3 in penalties after going scoreless in regular and extra time.

With this quarterfinal win, Canada is through to the semifinals in the Olympic tournament and will face either the Netherlands or the U.S. team in the semifinal on Monday, Aug. 2. They will be playing for a medal.

Canadian goalkeeper Stephanie Labbé took a hard fall at the end of extra time, just before penalty kicks, when she jumped to catch a ball and a Brazilian player slid under her, making Labbé land hard on her hip and lower back. She lay on the ground for some time before getting up and resuming the game.

However, Labbé held strong, making many dramatic saves to secure Canada’s victory.

