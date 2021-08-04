Menu

Health

Montreal public health investigates after 10 cases of legionnaires’ disease, 2 deaths

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2021 1:56 pm
Legionella bacteria is seen in a petri dish in this undated photo. The disease is of low risk to healthy people, but can be dangerous to the elderly or people with weakened immune systems.
Legionella bacteria is seen in a petri dish in this undated photo. The disease is of low risk to healthy people, but can be dangerous to the elderly or people with weakened immune systems. Global News

Montreal public health officials say they are investigating after two people died of legionnaires’ disease in the eastern part of the city.

The public health department says 10 cases of the disease, which often causes pneumonia, have been identified since mid-June, all within a large area east of downtown Montreal.

Read more: Montreal public health says Legionnaires’ outbreak in LaSalle under control

Dr. David Kaiser, the department’s head of environmental and population health, says legionnaires’ disease is a respiratory infection that can be caught by breathing in small droplets of water suspended in the air that are contaminated with the legionella bacteria.

“It does not spread from person to person so that is also a big difference from COVID or other infectious diseases,” he said. “It’s really a disease that’s acquired from contaminated water through fine particles in the air.”

Read more: Montreal public health investigating possible outbreak of legionnaires’ disease

He says public health is still working to identify the source of the infections and has examined water cooling towers in the area.

Public health is asking residents to ensure that home hot water heaters maintain a temperature above 60 C to prevent growth of the bacteria.

Each year, around 50 Montreal residents contract legionnaires’ disease.

— With a file from Global News’ Tim Sargeant

© 2021 The Canadian Press
