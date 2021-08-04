Regina police investigate death after man hit by CP Rail train

Send this page to someone via email

The Regina Police Service, Saskatchewan Coroners Service and CP Rail are investigating after a 56-year-old man was hit and killed by a train on Sunday.

Police say they received a report from CP Rail shortly after 3 a.m. stating one of its trains, which was heading eastbound, east of the Albert Street overpass, hit a pedestrian.

Officers located the man, who was then pronounced dead by EMS.

Police say they asked for the coroner and took statements from the crew of the train.

Forensic identification members were also called to help identify the man. Police say that he was identified and that his family has been notified.