Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Regina police investigate death after man hit by CP Rail train

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 1:11 pm
Police are assisting the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and CP Rail in a death investigation after an incident on a CP Rail line, resulting in the death of a Regina man. View image in full screen
Police are assisting the Saskatchewan Coroners Service and CP Rail in a death investigation after an incident on a CP Rail line, resulting in the death of a Regina man. File / Global News

The Regina Police Service, Saskatchewan Coroners Service and CP Rail are investigating after a 56-year-old man was hit and killed by a train on Sunday.

Police say they received a report from CP Rail shortly after 3 a.m. stating one of its trains, which was heading eastbound, east of the Albert Street overpass, hit a pedestrian.

Read more: 13-year-old boy struck and killed by train while walking dog near Barrie, Ont.: police

Officers located the man, who was then pronounced dead by EMS.

Trending Stories

Police say they asked for the coroner and took statements from the crew of the train.

Read more: Grizzly bear and yearling cub killed by train in Banff National Park

Story continues below advertisement

Forensic identification members were also called to help identify the man. Police say that he was identified and that his family has been notified.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Regina Police tagDeath tagRegina Police Service tagRPS tagTrain tagCP Rail tagDeath Investigation tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers