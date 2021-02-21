Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

13-year-old boy struck and killed by train while walking dog near Barrie, Ont.: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
OPP said they were called to the incident around 9:20 a.m. Sunday.
OPP said they were called to the incident around 9:20 a.m. Sunday. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Ontario Provincial Police say a 13-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a train while out walking his dog near Barrie, Ont., on Sunday.

Police said officers received reports of a pedestrian struck by a train near Baldwick Lane, north of Highway 90, in Springwater, Ont., around 9:20 a.m.

Officers said their initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking his dog on the track when he was hit by a CP Rail train travelling westbound.

Read more: Two charged after weapons left in abandoned rental unit in Orillia, Ont.

The boy died at the scene.

Trending Stories

The OPP and CP Rail police are now investigating, but a police spokesperson confirmed to Global News the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Story continues below advertisement

The spokesperson said indications are that it was an accident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'Man airlifted following collision between ATV and car in Trent Hills' Man airlifted following collision between ATV and car in Trent Hills
Man airlifted following collision between ATV and car in Trent Hills – Feb 8, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioOPPOntario Provincial PoliceTrainBarrieBarrie newsCP RailSpringwaterpedestrian deathSpringwater newsTrain DeathBoy struck by train Springwater
Flyers
More weekly flyers