13-year-old boy struck and killed by train while walking dog near Barrie, Ont.: police

Ontario Provincial Police say a 13-year-old boy is dead after he was hit by a train while out walking his dog near Barrie, Ont., on Sunday.

Police said officers received reports of a pedestrian struck by a train near Baldwick Lane, north of Highway 90, in Springwater, Ont., around 9:20 a.m.

Officers said their initial investigation indicates that the victim was walking his dog on the track when he was hit by a CP Rail train travelling westbound.

The boy died at the scene.

The OPP and CP Rail police are now investigating, but a police spokesperson confirmed to Global News the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

The spokesperson said indications are that it was an accident.

Anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

