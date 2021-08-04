RCMP lay charges in connection to death of Big River First Nation man in 2020

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan RCMP have charged Karlyne Morin, 20, in connection with the death of a Big River First Nation man in 2020.

Big River RCMP responded to a complaint that Richard Netmaker, 36, was abducted from his home and assaulted on Jan. 6, 2020.

Police say they began searching for Netmaker and found him dead in a rural area near Pekakumew Lake on Jan. 10, 2020.

Morin was arrested on July 26, 2021 and is charged with criminal negligence causing death and two counts of forcible confinement.

She has already appeared in Prince Albert court and will appear back in court on Aug. 5.

Saskatchewan RCMP’s major crimes unit south is continuing to investigate the circumstance surrounding Netmaker’s death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Big River RCMP at 306-469-2590 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.