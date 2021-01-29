Warrant issued for man wanted for sexual assault: Big River RCMP

Big River RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Skylar Blaze Lachance after issuing a warrant for his arrest.
RCMP say Lachance was involved in a sexual assault on Jan.18. The incident took place at a home in the Big River First Nation around midnight.
According to RCMP officers, Lachance left a residence were he was involved in an incident with a woman, who then called police. She was treated for unknown injuries from the assault.
Officers say Lachance is being charged with one count of sexual assault. He is also facing charges of one count of assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.
It is believed Lachance could be in the Big River First Nation or Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation areas. Officers say if you see Lachance, do not approach.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or 310-RCMP, or through Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.
