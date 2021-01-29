Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Warrant issued for man wanted for sexual assault: Big River RCMP

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted January 29, 2021 9:25 pm
A 75-year-old woman is dead after a vehicle rollover, just south of Big River.
File: RCMP cruiser. The Canadian Press

Big River RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Skylar Blaze Lachance after issuing a warrant for his arrest.

RCMP say Lachance was involved in a sexual assault on Jan.18. The incident took place at a home in the Big River First Nation around midnight.

Click to play video 'Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020' Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020
Saskatchewan RCMP’s top 10 reasons not to call 9-1-1 from 2020 – Jan 2, 2021

According to RCMP officers, Lachance left a residence were he was involved in an incident with a woman, who then called police. She was treated for unknown injuries from the assault.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers say Lachance is being charged with one count of sexual assault. He is also facing charges of one count of assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats.

Read more: Fort Saskatchewan RCMP say COVID-19 rules to be enforced more strictly if people keep breaking rules

It is believed Lachance could be in the Big River First Nation or Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation areas. Officers say if you see Lachance, do not approach.

Anyone with information on his location is asked to call 911 or 310-RCMP, or through Crime Stoppers online or by phone at 1-800-222-8477.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan CrimeBig River First NationBig River RCMPAhtahkakoop Cree Nation
Flyers
More weekly flyers