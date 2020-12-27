Saskatchewan RCMP looking for missing person at Alameda Dam

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, with members of the local Carnduff detachment, are looking for a missing man near the Alameda Dam.

The family of the 25-year-old man has not heard from him since he told them we was going ice fishing north of the dam on Dec. 24 on a red Arctic Cat 700 ATV.

Members of the Oxbow Fire Department found the same model underneath the ice north of the dam that night.

Carnduff RCMP organized a search on Christmas Eve with other partners, according to a press release.

First responders haven’t found him yet and are continuing to search.

The Alameda Dam is 60 km east of Estevan.

