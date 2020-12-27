Menu

Canada

Saskatchewan RCMP looking for missing person at Alameda Dam

By Nathaniel Dove Global News
Posted December 27, 2020 3:11 pm
RCMP Underwater Recovery Team
Saskatchewan RCMP is looking for a 25-year-old man who went missing on Christmas Eve. Local firefighters found an ATV matching the one he was driving underneath the ice. File / Global News

The Saskatchewan RCMP Underwater Recovery Team, with members of the local Carnduff detachment, are looking for a missing man near the Alameda Dam.

The family of the 25-year-old man has not heard from him since he told them we was going ice fishing north of the dam on Dec. 24 on a red Arctic Cat 700 ATV.

Members of the Oxbow Fire Department found the same model underneath the ice north of the dam that night.

Carnduff RCMP organized a search on Christmas Eve with other partners, according to a press release.

First responders haven’t found him yet and are continuing to search.

The Alameda Dam is 60 km east of Estevan.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sask RCMPmissing personSaskatchewan NewsATVSaskatchewan RCMPEstevanRCMP Underwater Recovery TeamAlameda Dam
