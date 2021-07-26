Menu

Canada

North Battleford, Sask. man dies during rollover on Highway 942 near Big River: RCMP

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted July 26, 2021 1:58 pm
Saskatchewan RCMP says one person is dead following a rollover that took place on Highway 942 near Big River at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. View image in full screen
Saskatchewan RCMP says one person is dead following a rollover that took place on Highway 942 near Big River at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday. Callum Smith / Global News

A 35-year-old man from North Battleford died during a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 942 just south of Big River, Sask.

Big River RCMP say the incident happened 2.5 kilometres north of the Highway 942 and Highway 55 conjunction at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

According to its investigation, three men were inside the vehicle when it went off the road and rolled into the ditch.

The man who died was declared dead at the scene and his family has been notified.

RCMP say another occupant was taken to hospital by STARS with life-threatening injuries, but police do not have an update on his condition.

One occupant was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to RCMP.

Big River RCMP and an RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

