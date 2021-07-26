North Battleford, Sask. man dies during rollover on Highway 942 near Big River: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 35-year-old man from North Battleford died during a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 942 just south of Big River, Sask.

Big River RCMP say the incident happened 2.5 kilometres north of the Highway 942 and Highway 55 conjunction at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday.

Read more: Saskatchewan RCMP investigate 2 fatal vehicle rollovers

According to its investigation, three men were inside the vehicle when it went off the road and rolled into the ditch.

The man who died was declared dead at the scene and his family has been notified.

RCMP say another occupant was taken to hospital by STARS with life-threatening injuries, but police do not have an update on his condition.

Story continues below advertisement

One occupant was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to RCMP.

Big River RCMP and an RCMP collision reconstructionist continue to investigate.

1:06 1 victim of Jasper icefield tour bus rollover identified as northern Saskatchewan woman 1 victim of Jasper icefield tour bus rollover identified as northern Saskatchewan woman – Jul 20, 2020