SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s Damian Warner and Pierce LePage in 1st and 3rd halfway through decathlon

By Leslie Young Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 11:09 am
Click to play video: 'Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s Andre De Grasse wins gold in 200-metre race, sets Canadian record' Tokyo Olympics: Canada’s Andre De Grasse wins gold in 200-metre race, sets Canadian record
WATCH: Andre de Grasse wins gold in 200m, Damian Warner competes in decathlon

Two Canadians are sitting in medal position as the first day of men’s decathlon wrapped at the Tokyo Olympics.

Damian Warner is in first following five events, with a total of 4,722 points. An Australian, Ashley Moloney, sits in second with 4,641 points. Then another Canadian – Pierce LePage – is in third with 4,529 points.

Read more: While you were sleeping - How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics Tuesday, Wednesday

In decathlon, athletes score points based on their performance in 10 events. Then, the points are totalled and the athlete with the highest total points wins. The decathlon events, held over two days of competition, are: 100-metre, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400-metre, 110-metre hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw and 1500-metre.

Warner handily won the 100-metre race to start the competition with a time of 10.12 seconds, tying his own decathlon world record.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Canadian decathlete Damian Warner talks about his journey to the Tokyo Olympics' Canadian decathlete Damian Warner talks about his journey to the Tokyo Olympics
Canadian decathlete Damian Warner talks about his journey to the Tokyo Olympics – May 5, 2021

In long jump, the 31-year-old from London, Ont., soared 8.24 metres, the longest in Olympic decathlon history, and a distance that would have earned him a bronze medal in the open men’s long jump earlier in the week.

Read more: A new Canadian record in the decathlon for London’s Damian Warner

LePage was sitting just behind Warner in points after the first three events, but the Australian Moloney pulled ahead in the high jump and won the 400-metre, pushing him into second place overall.

Warner is the No. 1-ranked decathlete in the world this year after shattering his Canadian record at the Hypo-Meeting in Gotzis, Austria. His score of 8,995 there was the fourth-best in history.

Thursday’s events are the 110-metre hurdles, discus, pole vault, javelin and the 1,500 metres.

Story continues below advertisement

—With files from The Canadian Press

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Olympics tagTokyo Olympics tagSummer Olympics tag2020 Olympics tagOlympics 2021 tagTokyo Olympics 2021 tagsummer olympics 2021 tagolympics results tagDamian Warner tagpierce lepage tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers