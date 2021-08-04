While you were sleeping: How Canada performed at Tokyo Olympics Tuesday, Wednesday

Send this page to someone via email

Canadians are leading in the men’s decathlon after the first series of events at the Tokyo Olympics Wednesday, as the men look to catch up to the women in the medal standings.

Here’s what you may have missed from the day of competition.

Athletics

Damian Warner and Pierce LePage are leading in total points at first and second place, respectively, after the first few events in the men’s decathlon.

Warner finished first in the 100-metres and set a new world decathlon best time of 10.12 seconds, while LePage finished third. Warner and LePage both finished first in the long jump — with Warner breaking the Olympic decathlon best — and in the shot put, LePage finished first and Warner placed fourth. Two more events await them in the evening, before they face the back half Thursday.

In the women’s heptathlon, Georgia Ellenwood is currently ranked eighth in points after placing fifth in the 100-metre hurdles and third in the high jump. She’ll face two more events before finishing out the day, with three more events to go tomorrow.

Events still to come include Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown racing for medals in the men’s 200-metre final, and a chance for Genevieve LaLonde to get on the podium in the women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase final.

Canoe Sprint

Katie Vincent and Laurence Vincent-Lapointe paddled straight into the women’s single canoe 200-metre semifinal on Thursday after finishing first in their respective heats.

Michelle Russell will appear in the women’s single kayak 500-metre semifinal on Thursday after coming in third in her quarterfinal, which followed a fourth-place finish in the qualifier.

Nicholas Matveev qualified for Thursday’s semifinal in the men’s single kayak 200-metre spring after placing fourth in the qualifier and second in the quarterfinal.

Mark de Jonge wasn’t as lucky racing in the same event, finishing fourth in the qualifier and third in the quarterfinal.

After coming in last in their qualifying heat, the men’s double kayak 1,000-metre team of Brian Malfesi and Vincent Jourdenais placed fourth in their quarterfinal, sending them to the non-medal “petite” final.

Diving

Meaghan Benfeito managed to qualify for the women’s 10-metre platform semifinal after placing within the top 18 divers in the preliminary round.

Celina Toth, however, finished outside the top 18 and will not be moving on.

Cycling Track

Nick Wammes and Hugo Barrette finished 12th and 15th, respectively, in the men’s 200-metre flying sprint qualifier — still good enough to move on to the next round later in the day.

Kelsey Mitchell and Lauriane Genest both won their heats in the first round of the women’s keirin race, sending them to the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Golf

Brooke Henderson and Alena Sharpe had a disappointing start in the first round of women’s play, tying for 47th place with a 74 score and three above par.

They’ll be playing three more rounds before medals are decided on Saturday.

Marathon Swimming

Kate Sanderson managed an 18th-place finish in the grueling women’s 10-kilometre swimming final.

