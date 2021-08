Send this page to someone via email

A 48-year-old man is dead after drowning in Thompson on Monday evening.

Police received a report just after 5 p.m. Monday that the man was swimming in the Burntwood River by the Miles Hart Bridge and was seen struggling to stay afloat and started to drift away.

Bystanders removed the man from the water and gave him CPR until an ambulance arrived and took him to hospital, where we was pronounced dead.