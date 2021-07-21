RCMP: Two people drown in Western Manitoba

It’s been a tragic week in the water as RCMP say a pair of Manitobans have drowned.
On July 15, police were called to Reston Lake where they were told a man had been swimming with family members, but didn’t leave the water when the family exited.
Local fire crews searched for a few hours before finding a 39-year-old Canupawakpa man underwater and he was pronounced dead.
And on July 20, RCMP received reports that a man swimming alone at Kenton Dam in the RM of Wallace-Woodworth hadn’t resurfaced. Police searched for several hours before finding the 52-year-old man from Kenton who was pronounced dead.
Water warnings
