Crime

Witnesses sought after ‘targeted’ shooting of 17-year-old boy in Mississauga: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 8:19 pm
Peel police at the scene of the shooting in Mississauga on Monday. View image in full screen
Peel police at the scene of the shooting in Mississauga on Monday. Global News

Peel Regional Police are seeking witnesses and video surveillance after officers say a 17-year-old boy was injured in a “targeted” shooting Monday.

Officers said the victim contacted police and told them he had been shot outside in the area of Darcel Avenue and Etude Drive in Mississauga, which is near Goreway and Morning Star drives.

Emergency crews responded to the area at 2:43 a.m.

Read more: 17-year-old boy seriously injured after shooting in Mississauga: police

The boy was taken to a trauma centre with serious injuries. Police said he is currently in stable condition.

Investigators are now appealing for any witnesses who were in the area between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. to contact them. Police are also looking for any surveillance video that may have captured the shooting.

Officers said that it’s believed the suspect shot the victim “from a distance away.”

Those with information are asked to contact investigators at 905-453-2121 ext. 1233 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

