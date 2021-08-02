Teen seriously injured after shooting in Mississauga: police

Peel Regional Police say a teen was left with serious injuries after a shooting in Mississauga’s east end early Monday.
According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, officers were called to the scene on Darcel Avenue, in the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives, at 2:43 a.m.
Police said the male victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.
Read more: Man seriously injured after being hit by car while running away from officer on Highway 403: police
Officers said the suspect vehicle was a dark sedan, but further information wasn’t provided.
Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.
Darcel Avenue in Malton is the same street where in 2019 a 17-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured in a daylight shooting.
Comments