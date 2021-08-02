Teen seriously injured after shooting in Mississauga: police

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say a teen was left with serious injuries after a shooting in Mississauga’s east end early Monday.

According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, officers were called to the scene on Darcel Avenue, in the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives, at 2:43 a.m.

Police said the male victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Officers said the suspect vehicle was a dark sedan, but further information wasn’t provided.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Darcel Avenue in Malton is the same street where in 2019 a 17-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured in a daylight shooting.

Story continues below advertisement

SHOOTING:

– Darcel Ave/Woodruff Crescent #Mississauga

– Male victim suffered a gunshot wound

– Victim went to trauma centre in serious condition

– Victim currently in stable condition

– Any information please call 12 Div CIB

– 905-453-2121 X1233

– C/R at 2:43 a.m.

– PR21-0263925 — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 2, 2021

SHOOTING, Teen Shot

– 7170 Darcel Avenue, Malton

– suspect veh desc as dark sedan

– victim taken to hospital in stable but serious condition

– anyone with dash cam video please contact 12 Div CIB

– road closed for scene investigation

– inc# P210263925

– call rec’d at 2:43 am — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) August 2, 2021

Advertisement