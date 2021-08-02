Menu

Crime

Teen seriously injured after shooting in Mississauga: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 8:07 am
Peel police at the scene of the shooting in Malton. View image in full screen
Peel police at the scene of the shooting in Malton. Global News

Peel Regional Police say a teen was left with serious injuries after a shooting in Mississauga’s east end early Monday.

According to a post on the Peel police Twitter account, officers were called to the scene on Darcel Avenue, in the area of Goreway and Morning Star drives, at 2:43 a.m.

Police said the male victim was taken to hospital in serious but stable condition.

Officers said the suspect vehicle was a dark sedan, but further information wasn’t provided.

Roads were closed in the area for the investigation.

Darcel Avenue in Malton is the same street where in 2019 a 17-year-old boy was killed and several others were injured in a daylight shooting.

