Canada

2 fires in Stanley Park sparked by discarded cigarette butts

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 8:10 pm
Crews responded to reports of smoke in a trail just north of Lost Lagoon on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. View image in full screen
Crews responded to reports of smoke in a trail just north of Lost Lagoon on Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. Courtesy: Jacqui Birchall

Vancouver’s fire chief said it appears improperly discarded cigarettes sparked two fires in Stanley Park on Monday.

Karen Fry, chief of Vancouver Fire and Rescue Services, said Tuesday that smouldering butts quickly sparked fires in nearby tree trunks along Cathedral Trail north of Lost Lagoon.

Stanley Park to close overnight
Stanley Park to close overnight

Crews responded quickly, pulling their hose through the forest to reach the flames.

Fry is reminding smokers to refrain from lighting up in the park and urging others to be vigilant.

Read more: Firefighters respond to Stanley Park fire on B.C. Day

“People cannot smoke in our parks, they cannot have open flames, and even if you’re smoking on our streets and in your community, do not just toss your cigarettes or your cigarette butts,” she said.

“They need to be extinguished properly.”

Read more: Vancouver’s iconic Stanley Park closing overnight due to extreme fire risk

Fry said Vancouver fire crews have responded to 23 fires in the Stanley Park area since June.

On Friday, officials announced the park will be temporarily closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. until the risk of fire has been reduced significantly.

