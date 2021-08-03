5 from Toronto charged after Barrie break-in, firearm discarded

Send this page to someone via email

Five people from Toronto were charged following a break-in in which a firearm was later discarded in Barrie, Ont., on Saturday morning.

At 8:22 a.m., Barrie police were called to the Melrose Avenue home, where they found an open back screen door and entered the residence.

According to officers, five suspects immediately fled from the house and into surrounding backyards.

After a number of foot pursuits and a successful canine track, all five suspects were taken into custody and sent to the police detachment.

Officers determined that one suspect had a firearm, which was discarded when the suspects fled the home.

Police made an appeal to the public and searched for the gun during Saturday morning and afternoon. At about 3 p.m., a Steel Street homeowner found the outstanding firearm and called police, who immediately seized the weapon.

The four men and one young person are now facing several drug- and property-related charges, while one of the men is also facing a number of firearms-related charges.

All five suspects were in custody for Sunday bail hearings, which resulted in three of the suspects being remanded into custody and two getting released with a later court date.

The young person can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the incident was isolated in nature.