Comments

Crime

5 from Toronto charged after Barrie break-in, firearm discarded

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 5:29 pm
At about 3 p.m. Saturday, a Steel Street homeowner found the outstanding firearm and called police, who immediately seized the weapon. View image in full screen
At about 3 p.m. Saturday, a Steel Street homeowner found the outstanding firearm and called police, who immediately seized the weapon. Police handout

Five people from Toronto were charged following a break-in in which a firearm was later discarded in Barrie, Ont., on Saturday morning.

At 8:22 a.m., Barrie police were called to the Melrose Avenue home, where they found an open back screen door and entered the residence.

Read more: Man charged with assault after 2 women taken to hospital with injuries in Barrie, Ont.

According to officers, five suspects immediately fled from the house and into surrounding backyards.

After a number of foot pursuits and a successful canine track, all five suspects were taken into custody and sent to the police detachment.

Officers determined that one suspect had a firearm, which was discarded when the suspects fled the home.

Police made an appeal to the public and searched for the gun during Saturday morning and afternoon. At about 3 p.m., a Steel Street homeowner found the outstanding firearm and called police, who immediately seized the weapon.

Read more: 11 pounds of meth seized following traffic stop in Barrie, Ont.

The four men and one young person are now facing several drug- and property-related charges, while one of the men is also facing a number of firearms-related charges.

All five suspects were in custody for Sunday bail hearings, which resulted in three of the suspects being remanded into custody and two getting released with a later court date.

The young person can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police say the incident was isolated in nature.

