Crime

Man charged with assault after 2 women taken to hospital with injuries in Barrie, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted July 27, 2021 2:14 pm
According to a police Just before 11 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of Steel and Johnson streets for an assault that was in progress, a police spokesperson confirmed.
According to a police Just before 11 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the area of Steel and Johnson streets for an assault that was in progress, a police spokesperson confirmed. Barrie Police

A man has been charged with numerous offences after two women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Monday night, a Barrie police spokesperson confirmed.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were called to the area of Steel and Johnson streets for an assault that was in progress, police spokesperson Jennett Mays said Tuesday.

According to Mays, a 30-year-old Hamilton woman and a 26-year-old Barrie woman were sent to the hospital. A 31-year-old Barrie man was arrested.

Trending Stories

The man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breaking and entering, Mays confirmed.

She said the suspect is known to the victims and that there aren’t any other suspects.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

Click to play video: 'Video shows alleged assault of Black man on TTC bus by Toronto police officer' Video shows alleged assault of Black man on TTC bus by Toronto police officer
Video shows alleged assault of Black man on TTC bus by Toronto police officer – Jun 17, 2021
Crime tagAssault tagBarrie Police tagBarrie news tagBarrie Police Service tagBarrie Crime tagBarrie Assault tagBarrie break in tagBarrie mischief tagBarrie women assaulted tag

