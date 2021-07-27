Man charged with assault after 2 women taken to hospital with injuries in Barrie, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A man has been charged with numerous offences after two women were taken to the hospital with serious injuries on Monday night, a Barrie police spokesperson confirmed.

Just before 11 p.m., officers were called to the area of Steel and Johnson streets for an assault that was in progress, police spokesperson Jennett Mays said Tuesday.

According to Mays, a 30-year-old Hamilton woman and a 26-year-old Barrie woman were sent to the hospital. A 31-year-old Barrie man was arrested.

The man was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and breaking and entering, Mays confirmed.

She said the suspect is known to the victims and that there aren’t any other suspects.

The accused was held for a bail hearing.

