New rules, new food: What to expect at the Winnipeg Blue Bombers home opener

It’s been nearly two years since Blue Bomber fans set foot inside Investors Group Field, but when they return for the Blue and Gold home opener Thursday, expect some new rules, and some possible delays.

Bomber CEO Wade Miller told 680 CJOB that fans should come early Thursday when the gates open at 6 p.m.

“We encourage everyone to come early, be ready at the gates when you get there, to have your Manitoba immunization QR code scanned, with your ID out, and then you would move forward,” Miller said.

From there, it becomes just like before, with your mobile ticket scanned, granting you entry into the stadium, he said.

Game time is 7:30 p.m., with the raising of the Grey Cup Championship Banner beforehand.

Parking, Biking and Park and Rides

Miller said that Bomber fans are strongly encouraged to arrive early and to consider parking on campus this year due to construction on Chancellor Matheson.

Traffic will be limited to two lanes in either direction, he added.

There will be five park and ride locations, including:

Route 1 – McPhillips Station – 484 McPhillips St.

Route 2 – Club Regent – 1425 Regent Ave. W.

Route 3 – St. Vital Centre – 86-1225 St. Mary’s Rd.

Route 4 – St. Norbert Hotel – 3540 Pembina Hwy.

Route 5 – Assiniboia Downs – 3975 Portage Ave.

The cost is $5, to be paid before getting on the bus to the stadium. This year, cash, debit, credit, Apple Wallet and Google Pay are accepted.

The Winnipeg Transit Park and Ride is new for 2021 and replaces the Grant Park Mall Park and Ride.

Fans can park at Seel Station Park and Ride – 1550 Seel Ave. or the Clarence Station Park at Ride at 1240 Clarence Ave. to catch the Blue Rapid Transit line straight to the stadium. Regular transit fares of $3.05 both ways will be in effect. Masks are required on transit buses.

Rideshare vehicles and taxis will drop off and pick up outside Gate 1. The Bike Valet will run outside of Gate 3, and of course, people can also take regular transit.

Food and entertainment

There will be fan favourites returning for food, said Miller, including Danny’s Whole Hog BBQ, Shawarma Khan, Winkler Meats and Granny’s Poultry, but there will also be a new pizza option with Little Pizza Heaven and Brazen Hall.

Fans can find Little Pizza Heaven at the Home Grown concession locations on the 100 and 200 levels, said Miller, and the new Brazen Burger will be at a stand on the east side 100 level.

In addition to new food, TransCanada Brewing Co. will also be offering up tasty suds this season.

Fans who come early will get to enjoy drink and food specials between 6 and 7 p.m., as well as hang out with the new Blue Bombers House Band, led by local singer Jennifer Hanson.

