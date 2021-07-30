Winnipeg Blue Bombers make final cuts before season opener

Send this page to someone via email

With just six more days until their season opener, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced their final cuts after the conclusion of training camp.

The Bombers released 10 players, placed 12 players on their practice roster, and another five on the taxi squad.

There were no big surprises in Friday’s final cutdown. Canadian running back Kyle Borsa was released and he’ll be returning to the University of Regina Rams. Four defensive backs and four receivers were also let go.

The Bombers kept two kickers on their 46-man roster in Marc Liegghio and Tyler Crapigna.

Released

RB – Kyle Borsa

DB – Jamalcolm Liggins

DB – Terrence Alexander

DB – Mazzi Wilkins

DB – Jeremiah Johnson

DL – Cedric Wilcots

Rec. – Deontez Alexander

Rec. – Blake Jackson

Rec. – Davon Grayson

Rec. – Montay Crockett

The Blue Bombers practice roster includes third string quarterback Dru Brown and former Chicago Bears receiver Cam Meredith. With Brown going on the practice squad, Sean McGuire will backup Zach Collaros at quarterback.

Meredith missed most of training camp with an injury.

Practice rosters can contain as many as 13 players this year.

Practice Roster

QB – Dru Brown

Rec. – Cam Meredith

Rec. – Brendan O’Leary Orange

Rec. – Carlton Agudosi

DL – Nick Dheilly

OL – Chris Kolankowski

OL – Drew Richmond

OL – Tomoya Machino

LB – Nakas Onyeka

DL – Ricky Walker

DB – David Rivers

DB – Sergio Schiaffino-Perez

Like the National Hockey League, the CFL introduced a taxi squad this season in case of a COVID-19 outbreak. CFL team’s taxi squads can contain five players.

Taxi Squad

OL – Tyler Johnson

DL – Ezekiel Rose

DB – Demario Houston

RB – Devonte Williams

LB – Ayo Oyelola

The club’s injured list will be revealed ahead of next week’s season opener. The Bombers will return to the practice field on Sunday to prepare for their week one matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday at IG Field.

