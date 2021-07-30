Winnipeg Blue Bombers make final cuts before season opener

With just six more days until their season opener, the Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced their final cuts after the conclusion of training camp.
The Bombers released 10 players, placed 12 players on their practice roster, and another five on the taxi squad.
There were no big surprises in Friday’s final cutdown. Canadian running back Kyle Borsa was released and he’ll be returning to the University of Regina Rams. Four defensive backs and four receivers were also let go.
The Bombers kept two kickers on their 46-man roster in Marc Liegghio and Tyler Crapigna.
Released
RB – Kyle Borsa
DB – Jamalcolm Liggins
DB – Terrence Alexander
DB – Mazzi Wilkins
DB – Jeremiah Johnson
DL – Cedric Wilcots
Rec. – Deontez Alexander
Rec. – Blake Jackson
Rec. – Davon Grayson
Rec. – Montay Crockett
READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers will unveil Grey Cup banner on Opening Night
The Blue Bombers practice roster includes third string quarterback Dru Brown and former Chicago Bears receiver Cam Meredith. With Brown going on the practice squad, Sean McGuire will backup Zach Collaros at quarterback.
Meredith missed most of training camp with an injury.
Practice rosters can contain as many as 13 players this year.
Practice Roster
QB – Dru Brown
Rec. – Cam Meredith
Rec. – Brendan O’Leary Orange
Rec. – Carlton Agudosi
DL – Nick Dheilly
OL – Chris Kolankowski
OL – Drew Richmond
OL – Tomoya Machino
LB – Nakas Onyeka
DL – Ricky Walker
DB – David Rivers
DB – Sergio Schiaffino-Perez
READ MORE: Winnipeg Blue Bombers open training camp, hit turf for the first time in 19 months
Like the National Hockey League, the CFL introduced a taxi squad this season in case of a COVID-19 outbreak. CFL team’s taxi squads can contain five players.
Taxi Squad
OL – Tyler Johnson
DL – Ezekiel Rose
DB – Demario Houston
RB – Devonte Williams
LB – Ayo Oyelola
The club’s injured list will be revealed ahead of next week’s season opener. The Bombers will return to the practice field on Sunday to prepare for their week one matchup against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Thursday at IG Field.
Comments