Canada at the Tokyo Olympics: Who’s competing Tuesday night, Wednesday morning

Send this page to someone via email

Canadian athletes will be busy competing in several events at the Tokyo Olympics Wednesday, including the start of women’s golf and a chance for a medal in the women’s steeplechase and men’s 200-metre sprint.

For Canadian fans, events will begin Tuesday evening and continue overnight into Wednesday.

Here’s when you can see Canada compete in several sports (all times Eastern). Events with multiple showings for Canada are marked with starting times. Medal events are marked in bold.

Marathon Swimming – 5:30 p.m. ET

Kate Sanderson will test her endurance in the women’s 10-kilometre marathon swimming final at 5:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Golf – 6:30 p.m. ET

Alena Sharp and Brooke Henderson — one of the top-rated golfers in the world — will begin their Olympic Games with the first round of women’s individual play, which starts at 6:30 p.m. ET Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Sharp will tee off at 6:41 p.m. ET, followed by Henderson at 7:25 p.m. ET.

Athletics – 8:16 p.m. ET

The first halves of the men’s decathlon and women’s heptathlon both get underway Tuesday night and run right through into Wednesday morning, with the second halves taking place the next day.

In the decathlon, Pierce LePage and Damian Warner will run in the third heat of the 100-metres at 8:16 p.m. ET, then compete in the long jump at 8:55 p.m. ET, the shot put at 10:40 p.m. ET, the high jump at 5:30 a.m. ET, and the third heat of the 400-metre run at 8:46 a.m. ET.

The heptathlon will see Georgia Ellenwood compete in the second heat of the 100-metre hurdles at 8:43 p.m. ET, then the high jump at 9:35 p.m. ET, the shot put at 6:05 a.m. ET, and finally a run in the second heat of the 200-metre sprint at 7:38 a.m. ET.

In the semifinals of the women’s 1,500-metre race, Gabriela DuBues-Stafford will run in the first round at 6 a.m. ET Wednesday, followed by Lucia Stafford in the second round at 6:12 a.m. ET. DuBues-Stafford won her qualifying heat, while her sister placed seventh in her own first race.

Kyra Constantine will then run in the third semifinal round of the women’s 400-metre at 6:46 a.m. ET, following a fifth-place finish in the qualifier.

Story continues below advertisement

Then Genevieve Lalonde will run for gold in the women’s 3,000-metre steeplechase final at 7 a.m. ET, after placing fourth in Sunday’s qualifier.

Canadians Andre De Grasse and Aaron Brown will run for a chance at the podium in the men’s 200-metre final at 8:55 a.m. ET Wednesday morning. De Grasse set a Canadian record during the semifinal on Tuesday.

Canoe Sprint – 8:37 p.m. ET

The men’s single kayak qualifiers get underway with Nicholas Matveev racing in the second heat at 8:37 p.m. ET Tuesday, followed by Mark de Jonge in the third heat at 8:44 p.m. ET.

In the women’s single canoe 200-metre qualifiers, Katie Vincent will run the third heat at 9:19 p.m. ET, while Laurence Vincent-Lapointe races in the fourth heat at 9:26 p.m. ET.

After missing out on the medal final in the 200-metre, Michelle Russell will look to qualify in the women’s single kayak 500-metre race. She’ll run the fourth heat at 10:01 p.m. ET.

Then Brian Malfesi and Vincent Jourdenais will compete in the first heat of the men’s double kayak 1,000-metre qualifier at 10:22 p.m. ET.

Diving – 2 a.m. ET

Meaghan Benfeito and Celina Toth both compete in the women’s 10-metre platform preliminary round starting at 2 a.m. ET Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Sport Climbing – 4 a.m. ET

Women climbers make their Olympic debut Wednesday with the combined speed qualifier at 4 a.m. ET, followed by the bouldering qualification at 5 a.m. ET and the lead qualification at 8:10 a.m. ET.

Alannah Yip will represent Canada in all three events.

1:52 Team Canada kicks U.S. out of running for women’s soccer Olympic gold Team Canada kicks U.S. out of running for women’s soccer Olympic gold