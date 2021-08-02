Kelowna mayor “distressed” by gun violence in popular Pandosy area

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Kelowna, B.C., said he is distressed by weekend gun violence that played out on the streets of the city’s Pandosy neighbourhood, injuring two men.

“Saturday night’s shooting of two men in a public and popular area of Kelowna is very distressing and concerning,” Colin Basran said in a written statement.

“Incidents like this put the lives of innocent people and our first responders at risk and are not acceptable.”

Basran said gun violence is “extremely rare” in Kelowna and the RCMP indicated the shooting was targeted among people known to each other.

“I have full confidence in the RCMP as they continue to investigate this matter thoroughly to ensure justice and community safety are upheld,” Basran said.

Kyle Gianis, 37, was the subject of the targeted hit, surviving his second assassination attempt in six months.

Gianis, who was named by authorities on Sunday, suffered non-life-threatening injuries outside the Zabb Thai Restaurant on Pandosy Street Saturday evening and has since been released from the hospital.

The second victim, a 25-year-old Surrey man, remains in hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Kelowna RCMP said Mounties were called to the area of Pandosy Street and KLO Road just before 7 p.m. for a report of shots fired.

“Because of his criminal activities and associates, Mr. Gianis poses a threat to our community and the public in general, and we are putting all our resources into investigating this newest incident,” Insp. Beth McAndie said.

Witnesses reported a man fleeing the scene in a silver SUV.

No arrests have been made.

“While investigating the scene of the shooting, frontline officers located what is believed to be an undetonated improvised explosive device,” said Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy.

The RCMP Explosives Disposal Unit has since deactivated the device and the street has reopened to motor vehicle traffic.

Gianis was also targeted in a shooting outside Kelowna’s Global Fitness Centre on March 29, suffering a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police said no arrests have been made in that incident.

Gang expert Doug Spencer described Gianis as an “enforcer” well known in the gang world.

“In fact, when I found out through social media he had a business going up in Kelowna, I actually warned them that if people find out where he is, he is going to get it,” he said.

As for the gun violence playing out on Kelowna streets…

“Kelowna is a gateway for the Vancouver gangsters to deal all across Calgary, Edmonton, the Prairies. It’s a meeting point for a lot of these guys,” he said.

Basran said the city has budgeted $43.6 million towards public safety, its largest operating investment in 2021.

“Since 2018, we have hired 30 RCMP officers, 26 RCMP support staff, 6 bylaw officers, 2 bylaw support staff and a community safety director,” he said.

“We will continue to make investments in public safety to ensure our city remains one of the best places in the country to live and to visit.”

According to the Vancouver Sun, Gianis survived a 2017 gangland hit in Langley that left his friend Tyler Pastuck dead.

In 2018, he was hunted again, but the assassin went to the wrong house and killed Surrey nurse Paul Bennett, a family man and hockey coach who lived nearby, the newspaper reported.

Kelowna RCMP is urging witnesses to come forward. Those with knowledge of the shooting are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or by leaving a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net