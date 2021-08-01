Recipe: Curried turkey salad with chilled grapes and toasted almonds

Turkey is not just a Thanksgiving or Christmas protein, it is delicious in all seasons, this one is a warm weather winner.
Ingredients
- 2 pounds fresh Canadian turkey breast
- 4 cups turkey stock, or enough to cover the turkey entirely
- 3/4 cup good mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons chutney, (if it is chunky, chop it finely)
- 1 tablespoon curry powder
- Pinch cumin
- 2 large celery stalks sliced thin on the diagonal
- 2 cups seedless green grapes, cut in half
- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro
- 2/3 cup toasted almonds, chopped
- 1 head of butter lettuce
- Snipped chives for garnish
Method
- Cut the turkey breast in half lengthwise, try to be as even as possible to promote even poaching.
- Bring the stock to a boil, carefully slide the turkey into the poaching liquid ensuring it is completely submerged in the stock. Bring to a boil then immediately turn down to a simmer and cover until cooked through. The internal temperature should read 170 F to be cooked.
- Remove from the poaching liquid and transfer to a tray to cool. Discard the poaching liquid.
- While the turkey is cooling, In a bowl large enough to hold all the ingredients, mix together the mayo, chutney, curry powder and cumin, stir to combine.
- Cube the cooled turkey and add to the bowl, stir well to coat all the turkey, then add the celery, grapes and cilantro. Gently mix to combine. Taste for seasoning at this point and adjust.
- Gently peel off butter lettuce cups and place on your serving platter. Fill with the turkey mixture, top with the toasted almonds and snipped chives.
