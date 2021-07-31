Nature’s Touch Frozen Food is recalling contaminated frozen mangoes

Send this page to someone via email

MONTREAL _ The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) announced Friday that Montreal-based Nature’s Touch Frozen Food is recalling various brands of frozen mangoes because they may be contaminated with the hepatitis A virus.

The following products should not be consumed according to the CFIA:

Nature’s Touch Frozen Mangoes (2kg), Compliments Frozen Mangoes (600kg),

Irresistibles Frozen Mangoes (600kg), President’s Choice Frozen Mangoes (600kg).

All affected products have the “best before November 2022” label written on the packaging.

The products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia and may have been sold in other provinces and territories.

Infection with the hepatitis A virus usually presents with fever, generally feeling unwell, loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal discomfort.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency advises those who believe they have become ill after consuming a recalled product to contact a physician. Symptoms may appear for up to 50 days after consumption.

Recalled products should be discarded or returned to the store where they were purchased.