Crime

RCMP seeking driver of van in Port Coquitlam hit-and-run

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 4:21 pm
Coquitlam RCMP is looking for the driver of this van. View image in full screen
Coquitlam RCMP is looking for the driver of this van. Coquitlam RCMP

Coquitlam RCMP wants help to identify a van involved in a hit-and-run collision this week.

Mounties say the van’s driver struck a motorcyclist around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, at the intersection of Westminster Avenue and Oxford Street in Port Coquitlam.

Read more: B.C. teen hit-and-run victim now out of medically-induced coma

Witnesses told police the van immediately drove away and was last seen heading eastbound on Prairie Avenue.

RCMP seeking driver of van in Port Coquitlam hit-and-run - image View image in full screen

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are looking for a dark-coloured GMC van with logos on the side and rear and front-end damage.

Read more: Hit-and-run crash in Burnaby leaves motorcyclist dead

RCMP said the van was missing the GMC logo from its front grille.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

Click to play video: 'Burnaby RCMP issue plea to fatal hit-and-run suspect' Burnaby RCMP issue plea to fatal hit-and-run suspect
Burnaby RCMP issue plea to fatal hit-and-run suspect – Jun 27, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Crime tagTraffic tagHit and Run tagCoquitlam tagCoquitlam RCMP tagVan tagCoquitlam Hit-and-run tag

