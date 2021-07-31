RCMP seeking driver of van in Port Coquitlam hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

Coquitlam RCMP wants help to identify a van involved in a hit-and-run collision this week.

Mounties say the van’s driver struck a motorcyclist around 8:20 p.m. on Wednesday, at the intersection of Westminster Avenue and Oxford Street in Port Coquitlam.

Witnesses told police the van immediately drove away and was last seen heading eastbound on Prairie Avenue.

The motorcycle rider was taken to hospital but is expected to make a full recovery.

Police are looking for a dark-coloured GMC van with logos on the side and rear and front-end damage.

RCMP said the van was missing the GMC logo from its front grille.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coquitlam RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

