Crime

Hit-and-run crash in Burnaby leaves motorcyclist dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted June 20, 2021 6:29 pm
RCMP investigate a fatal hit-and-run collision in Burnaby. View image in full screen
RCMP investigate a fatal hit-and-run collision in Burnaby. Ryan Stelting

A motorcyclist is dead and police are searching for a suspect after a hit-and-run collision in Burnaby on Saturday night.

Burnaby RCMP said officers were called to the area of Canada Way and Imperial Street around 9:45 p.m.

The motorcycle’s rider, a man in his late 50s, was rushed to hospital but did not survive.

Mounties said they believe a black Honda Accord hit the Harley Davidson from behind as they were both travelling westbound on Canada Way, before fleeing the scene.

The Honda was located empty about two hours later. No one has been arrested.

Crash investigators remained on scene throughout the night, and could be seen using a drone as they worked.

“We have so many things to be optimistic about in this province right now, and there’s going to be a lot of celebrating going on today, but if we can just take a minute and make sure everyone gets home safe today — whether you are a dad, celebrating a dad or a lost dad, let’s all get home,” Burnaby RCMP Const. Michael Kalanj said.

Anyone who saw the collision or has video recorded in the area between 9:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.

