Vancouver man, 19, arrested in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run

The suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run in South Burnaby in March has been arrested, RCMP said Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on March 26, when police believe the victim was struck by a vehicle after getting into a confrontation with its occupants.

At the time, Mounties said there appeared to have been a confrontation between three vehicles, during which someone set off pepper spray.

The 19-year-old victim was believed to have been in one of the vehicles, but exited when the spray was discharged, and was subsequently struck. He later died in hospital.

The occupants of the third vehicle stayed at the scene, but the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim fled, according to police.

Burnaby RCMP said they arrested a 19-year-old man at his home in Vancouver on Wednesday and seized a vehicle from the same residence.

Police have forwarded a recommendation for charges to Crown.