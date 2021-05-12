Menu

Crime

Vancouver man, 19, arrested in fatal Burnaby hit-and-run

By Simon Little Global News
Posted May 12, 2021 8:06 pm
Click to play video: 'Man fighting for his life after Burnaby hit and run' Man fighting for his life after Burnaby hit and run
WATCH: (March 26, 2021) A 19-year-old-man has life-threatening injuries after a late-night dispute and what appears to be a deliberate hit and run. Nadia Stewart reports – Mar 26, 2021

The suspected driver in a fatal hit-and-run in South Burnaby in March has been arrested, RCMP said Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly after midnight on March 26, when police believe the victim was struck by a vehicle after getting into a confrontation with its occupants.

Read more: 19-year-old dies in hospital after hit-and-run in Burnaby

At the time, Mounties said there appeared to have been a confrontation between three vehicles, during which someone set off pepper spray.

The 19-year-old victim was believed to have been in one of the vehicles, but exited when the spray was discharged, and was subsequently struck. He later died in hospital.

The occupants of the third vehicle stayed at the scene, but the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim fled, according to police.

READ MORE: Man charged in Burnaby hit-and-run that left father of 2 dead

Burnaby RCMP said they arrested a 19-year-old man at his home in Vancouver on Wednesday and seized a vehicle from the same residence.

Police have forwarded a recommendation for charges to Crown.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
