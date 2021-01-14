Menu

Crime

Man charged in Burnaby hit-and-run that left father of 2 dead

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 14, 2021 9:59 pm
Click to play video 'Cyclist killed in Burnaby hit and run' Cyclist killed in Burnaby hit and run
WATCH: (July 1, 2019) Cyclist killed in Burnaby hit-and-run – Jul 1, 2019

Burnaby RCMP say a man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a father of two.

Charles Masala, 53, was killed while cycling in the 1500-block of Gaglardi Way on June 29, 2019.

Read more: Burnaby hit-and-run victim was well-known cyclist from Africa, friends say

Police say Sumeet Mangat is now facing impaired driving charges, along with dangerous operations of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at the scene of a accident.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash, but was arrested a short time afterward.

Click to play video 'Cyclist killed after hit-and-run in Burnaby' Cyclist killed after hit-and-run in Burnaby
Cyclist killed after hit-and-run in Burnaby – Jun 29, 2019

Masala, an engineer, had recently immigrated to Canada from Zambia.

He was heavily involved in charity work and had taken a cycling journey from Zambia to Namibia in 2010 to raise money for Dwankhozi Hope, which raises funds and awareness for children’s education in Zambia.

Read more: Cyclist killed after hit-and-run at base of Burnaby Mountain

Masala’s death renewed calls for a separated bike lane on Gaglardi way, where cycling advocates say collisions and conflicts with vehicles are common.

In June 2020, advocates launched a petition calling for the infrastructure to be upgraded.

