Man charged in Burnaby hit-and-run that left father of 2 dead

Burnaby RCMP say a man has been charged in the hit-and-run death of a father of two.

Charles Masala, 53, was killed while cycling in the 1500-block of Gaglardi Way on June 29, 2019.

Police say Sumeet Mangat is now facing impaired driving charges, along with dangerous operations of a motor vehicle and failure to stop at the scene of a accident.

Investigators said the driver of the vehicle fled the scene of the crash, but was arrested a short time afterward.

Masala, an engineer, had recently immigrated to Canada from Zambia.

He was heavily involved in charity work and had taken a cycling journey from Zambia to Namibia in 2010 to raise money for Dwankhozi Hope, which raises funds and awareness for children’s education in Zambia.

Masala’s death renewed calls for a separated bike lane on Gaglardi way, where cycling advocates say collisions and conflicts with vehicles are common.

In June 2020, advocates launched a petition calling for the infrastructure to be upgraded.